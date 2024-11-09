Bigg Boss 8 Telugu is in its tenth week of airing and the twists are limitless. The weekly episodes have concluded intensely. Yesterday’s episode had action-packed interactions, comedy, and unexpected betrayals among the housemates. Here are the highlights from yesterday’s episode:

1. Prithvi and Nabeel’s fight:

A shocking fight occupied the first part of yesterday’s episode, making the audience raise their eyebrows.

Nabeel and Prithvi got into a physical brawl, over the Moota Mukhyam challenge. Nabeel broke his deal with Prithvi to support him because Avinash asked him to help Rohini. Prithvi and Nabeel were fine with that and shook hands over it.

But the fight began when Nabeel threw the stuffed bag at Prithvi. The challenge depended on timing, so all the other members were busy supporting their favourites. Prithvi and Nabeel screamed and instigated a physical fight, but the other housemates broke them apart.

2. Prerana, the new Mega Chief:

In the last round of the Moota Mukhyam challenge, Rohini got the most stuffed bags in her basket, making Prerana the new Mega Chief of the house for the tenth week.

The house congratulated her and Prerana thanked the housemates who supported her. Avinash handed over the Mega Chief band to her.

3. Hariteja’s Harikatha:

Hariteja once again impressed the housemates and audience with her storytelling skills.

She sang a harikatha, about the housemates and Bigg Boss. Hariteja highlighted some unique aspects of each housemate and sang a few verses about the host, Akkineni Nagarjuna, as well. The housemates thanked Hariteja for the harikatha. Bigg Boss added two hours to the kitchen time, as a reward for providing entertainment.

4. Micromanaging or Assigning Work?

Several housemates, such as Naga Manikanta, Kiraak Seetha, and Vishnu Priya, believe that Prerana often micromanages other people in the kitchen or housework.

A disturbance occurred between Vishnu Priya and Prerana while assigning some housework. Vishnu Priya argued with Prerana, voicing her displeasure while Prerana stood on her point of making all the housemates do the work.

5. Eviction Shield:

The eviction shield can be used to save themselves or save others from eviction. Having the eviction shield in the final weeks is a good way to secure one’s position in the house.

The housemates should remove others from the eviction shield race, which was a tough fight.

Mega Chief Prerana removed Vishnu Priya, Prithvi, Gangavva, Hariteja, and Gautam.

6. Betrayals and Twists:

The housemates remove others based on their point of view, making the eviction shield fight reach another level.

Hariteja and Rohini get stuck at a point and get a warning from Bigg Boss to proceed with the decision. Rohini unwillingly removed Avinash, causing a fight between the two.

Teja and Yashmi break the task protocol. Teja removed Nikhil without deciding with Yashmi. Yashmi removed Rohini as she disliked the way Teja dealt with the task.

All the housemates lectured Teja that his manner of dealing with the challenge was not right and he would face dire consequences. But Teja remained unfazed, accepting the punishment if he might face any.

Nabeel wins the eviction shield, but it is a bittersweet victory.

7. Expectations:

According to the unofficial online voting polls, Hariteja and Prithvi are in danger of getting eliminated.

The voting polls closed yesterday, deciding the game for the nominated contestants. Hariteja is receiving a lot of criticism from the audience for her twisted gameplay.

The carefree and innocent contestant from the first season is replaced with snarky and bitter Hariteja in the eighth season. Her gameplay is not welcomed by the audience, who claim that she should be eliminated in this week’s eviction.

Fans are eagerly waiting for today’s episode, looking forward to the host’s remarks on the housemate’s gameplay and behaviour this week.

Watch the latest Bigg Boss Telugu episode on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa channel at 9 pm today.

