The voting polls closed yesterday, sealing the fate of the nominated contestants. This week’s elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is very unpredictable.

Nikhil and Gautam are in the top two, securing their position for the finale week. Rumours suggest that either Rohini or Prerana will walk out this week.

This week’s rumoured double elimination will mark the top five contestants for this season.

Highlights:

Yesterday’s episode had action-packed challenges, heated verbal spats, and a special guest visit. Here are some main highlights from the episodes:

1. Balancing the ‘Eight’:

During the previous week, Rohini, Nikhil, and Gautam gained the golden ticket, giving them a major advantage for this week.

The trio had given a major advantage in competing for a vote appeal. They need to balance the number eight on a sand cake while slicing off bits from the cake. The participant who will make the eighth fall will be removed from the race.

Vishnupriya was the sanchalak. Nikhil and Gautam advanced to the next round, but Rohini got removed as she didn’t balance the eight properly.

2. Rangu Paduddi Challenge:

The final challenge for a vote appeal was given to Nikhil and Gautam as the ‘Rangu Paduddi’ challenge. The participant with the most paint on them will be removed from the vote appeal race.

Prerana was the sanchalak for the challenge. The challenge quickly became physical, prompting Gautam and Nikhil to make heated statements.

3. Gautam’s Debate:

Nikhil was declared the winner of the challenge, which Gautam did not receive well. The entire house was dragged into the argument, prompting different reactions from the audience.

Some people shared video clips of the task from the 24/7 live, showcasing that Gautam is the clear winner.

Gautam’s fans took to social media to defend him, adding an interesting angle to the challenge’s decision.

4. Vote Appeal:

Nikhil won the challenge in the end, making him the last contestant for the vote appeal. He entered the Infinity room and pitched for himself to become the winner.

5. Ohmkar’s Aata:

After the vote appeal challenges concluded, a special celebrity guest entered the house to rejuvenate the housemate’s energies.

Ohmkhar, a famous television celebrity, entered the house. The housemates warmly welcomed him.

Ohmkar conducted a fun game where he engaged with the housemates, entertaining the audience.

Where to watch?

Catch the latest Bigg Boss Telugu 8 episodes on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Maa daily at 10 pm.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss Telugu 8 elimination updates and episode highlights.