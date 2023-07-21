Step into the enchanting world of Disney magic as we unveil the ultimate list of must-watch Disney movies available on OTT platforms. From timeless classics that warmed our hearts to thrilling animated adventures, this handpicked selection guarantees a delightful escape for viewers of all ages. Get ready to relive cherished childhood memories and discover new favourites that will transport you to a realm of wonder and imagination. Let the Disney marathon begin!

Here are 6 must-watch Disney movies on OTT.

Up

Prepare to be moved and inspired by this heartwarming Disney movie that has touched countless hearts and is sure to leave a lasting impact on yours. Meet Carl, a widower determined to fulfil his late wife’s dream of reaching paradise falls and building a home there. Along the way, he encounters a young boy named Russell, and together, they face numerous challenges. Will Carl’s journey be a success? Grab your tissues and find out as this touching tale unfolds.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ratatouille

In the heartwarming Disney classic, the idea that “anyone can cook” takes centre stage. Follow the extraordinary journey of Remy, a talented rat with a passion for cooking, hindered by society’s prejudice against rodents. However, fate brings him to Linguini, a young man who becomes his unexpected ally. Together, they challenge conventions, proving that true talent knows no boundaries. Get ready to be inspired and captivated by this delightful tale of friendship, dreams, and the power of believing in oneself.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The BFG

Prepare to be comforted and captivated by this heartwarming Disney movie! Follow the enchanting tale of Sophie, who befriends a friendly giant with a noble mission- to protect humans from the menacing giants that feast on them. Witness the extraordinary dynamic between Sophie and her colossal companion as they form an unlikely bond, embarking on an epic adventure that will warm your heart and remind you of the power of friendship and bravery.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Big Hero 6

In this captivating Disney movie set in a futuristic world, where robots not only serve us food but also offer healing, prepare to be swept away by an emotional rollercoaster that has captured the hearts of many. Follow the young protagonist, Hiro, driven by a powerful desire to avenge his brother’s death. With the help of Baymax and a group of friends, witness a thrilling and heartwarming journey of courage, friendship, and the pursuit of justice.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Raya and the Last Dragon

In this recent Disney movie, immerse yourself in the captivating journey of Raya, a determined young girl whose father’s dream is to unite their fractured world, known as Kumandra. To achieve this ambitious goal, they place their faith in the legendary dragon named “Sisu.” Follow Raya’s adventurous quest to restore harmony and discover if their world can indeed find unity amidst the challenges and obstacles they encounter.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Zootopia

This Disney movie beautifully embodies the phrase “Anyone can be, anything they want to be.” Follow the inspiring journey of Judy, a determined rabbit with dreams of becoming a police officer. Despite facing doubt from others, she takes on an impossible challenge. With the unlikely partnership of Nick, a fox, they set out to solve a compelling case. Witness the power of perseverance, friendship, and the belief that no dream is too big in this heartwarming and adventurous tale.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these must-watch Disney movies on OTT you liked and enjoyed. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT recommendations.