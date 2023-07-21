With much anticipation, Friday is here which means it’s time to catch up on some OTT content. This weekend is packed with some exciting OTT releases today, be it romantic dramas or thrilling horror flicks. The gloomy monsoon weather calls for a movie night, or even a movie marathon this weekend. Continue your binge streak with all these trending releases. Grab yourselves some popcorn and Coca-Cola, and get going!

Here are the OTT releases today to catch up with your gang this weekend.

Bawaal

Bawaal is an upcoming Hindi romantic drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The plot follows a history teacher and his newly-wed wife from a small town in India, who face a troubled relationship while honeymooning in Europe, as they learn about World War II.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Trial Period

Starring Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role, Trial Period is a Hindi comedy-drama directed by Aleya Sen. Thye plot follows a mother on a search for a father for her boy. But only for a trial period. How she finds the perfect father through an audition forms the crux.

OTT platform: JioCinema

They Cloned Tyrone

They Cloned Tyrome is an American sci-fi comedy film directed by Juel Taylor and stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and others in lead roles. The plot follows a trio that takes a shot at uncovering a scandalous government cloning conspiracy.

OTT platform: Netflix

Sync

A group of friends, on their way back from a jolly trip, tragically end a girl’s life in a car accident. Later, when they connect on a video call, the girl’s spirit haunts them. Sync is a Tamil horror drama starring Kishen Das, Monica Chinnakotla, Soundarya Bala, and Naveen George and was directed by Vikas Anand Sridharan.

OTT platform: Aha

Bhuvana Vijayam

Bhuvana Vijayam is a Telugu comedy thriller directed by Yalamanda Charan. The movie casts Sunil, Srinivas Reddy, Viva Harsha, Vasanthi, Pruthvi, and Dhanraj in the lead roles. The story revolves around a superstitious filmmaker and his poor writing crew who are helped in part by supernatural powers to create intriguing content for movie watchers.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Nachindhi Girl Friendu

Nachindhi Girl Friendu is a Telugu romance thriller starring Uday Shankar, Jenifer Emmanuel, Madhunandan, Srikanth Iyengar and others. The plot follows an unemployed man who falls in love with a strong-willed IT employee. A series of life-altering events changes his course. Guru Pawan directed this film.

OTT platform: Aha

Manu Charitra

Manu Charitra is a Telugu romantic drama written and directed by Bharath Peddagani. Heartbroken, Manu joins a local gang and whiles away time drinking and fighting. But a newfound love tries to restore normalcy to his life. The movie stars Shiva Kandukuri, Megha Akash, Priya Vadlamani, Pragathi and Shrivastav in lead roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of the OTT releases today are you most excited about. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.