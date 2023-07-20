This week of July brings an exciting lineup of new web series releasing this week of July on OTT, each offering a unique and captivating storyline. From a gripping spy thriller to a rom-com, viewers are in for a treat. Prepare to be entertained by the treat the digital platforms have for us. Get ready for a diverse and captivating week of binge-worthy television.

Here is the list of web series releasing this week of July on OTT.

Special Ops: Lioness

Starring Zoe Saldana in the lead role, Special OpsLioness is an upcoming spy thriller series created by Taylor Sheridan. Joe, a Marine, is assigned the task to befriend a terrorist’s daughter to keep him under the surveillance of the US Central Intelligence Agency. How she balances her professional and personal lives forms the crux. Laysla De Oliviera Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, and others feature in key roles.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Release date: 23 July 2023

Surf Girls Hawaii

Surf Girls Hawai is a sports-based docuseries which features Brianna Cope, Maluhia Kinimaka, Duane DeSoto, Ewe Wong, and others. The series follows the next generation of native Hawaiian female surfers, who compete at elite levels to earn a spot on the World Tour of Professional Surfing. How they battle against highly-ranked competitors and navigate family life is shown through this series.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 18 July 2023

Sweet Magnolias S3

Sweet Magnolias is an American rom-com series starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliot, and Heather Headley in plot-defining roles. The plot follows three childhood best friends in South Carolina who guide each other past family complexities, relationship crises, and careers. The series is based on a novel series of the same name by Sherryl Woods.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 July 2023

Justified: City Primeval

Justified City Primeval is an American crime thriller series based on a novel, City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, by Elmore Leonard. The plot follows a US Marshal who shifts to Miami with his daughter. There, he finds himself chasing a dreaded criminal who has been troubling the Detroit police. Timothy Olyphant plays the leading role in this series developed by Dave Andron and Micheal Dinner.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 19 July 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week on OTT you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.