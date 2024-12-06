Gautam and Nikhil are competing for the top two positions in Bigg Boss Telugu 8, and and either of them might be the final winner of the title based on the voting outcome.

The polls have changed drastically, with Nabeel advancing to the fourth position, leaving Vishnupriya, Rohini, and Prerana at the risk of being eliminated. Some unofficial sources suggest that there might be a double elimination, leaving the audience anticipating the elimination this week.

Today is the last day to vote and save your favourite contestant. Vote through the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the numbers given below:

Vishnupriya: 7997983713

Nikhil: 7997983707

Gautam: 7997983717

Rohini: 7997983721

Nabeel: 7997983704

Prerana: 7997983708

Highlights from yesterday’s episode:

Yesterday’s episode had limitless drama, action-packed challenges, and entertainment. Here are some of the main highlights from the episode:

1. Power Flag Challenge:

The housemates acquired another chance for a vote appeal. The ‘Power Flag’ challenge entails the housemates competing for a flag in the middle of the garden and removing their opponents from the race.

Gautam removed Prerana, Nabeel, and Nikhil from the race. Rohini removed Gautam from the race, followed by Avinash removing Vishnupriya.

Ultimately, Rohini won the challenge when Avinash forfeited the flag, becoming the contender.

2. Nelabettu Padagottu Challenge:

For the ‘Nelabettu Padagottu’ challenge, the housemates must build a bridge using domino blocks and throw the picture of the housemate they want to remove from the vote appeal race.

Rohini was the Sanchalak of this task.

In the end, Nabeel’s photo persisted till the end, making him the winner.

3. The Controversy:

Bigg Boss declared the task was conducted unfairly, as several housemates placed the dominos incorrectly.

After some deliberation, Rohini declared Vishnupriya the winner.

A fight broke out between Nabeel and Prerana, regarding his gameplay.

4. Vote Appeal:

The housemates needed to vote among Rohini and Vishnupriya for a chance to appeal the vote. The housemates chose Vishnupriya for the vote appeal. She entered the Infinity room and appealed for her votes.

5. Live Music Concert!

The housemates got an in-house concert with the regional band Jammers. The band played music, entertaining the housemates and allowing them to unwind.

Promos:

The newly released promo shows some highlights from today’s episode.

Rohini, Nikhil, and Gautam got the golden tickets during the previous weekend’s episodes, gaining a special advantage. The trio competed for the vote appeal by balancing eight on a sand cake.

The ‘Rangu Paduddi’ challenge evoked Gautam and Nikhil’s physical and fiery side, making the audience eagerly wait for today’s episode.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss?

Catch the latest Bigg Boss Telugu 8 episodes at 10 pm on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa channel daily.

