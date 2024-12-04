According to the unofficial polls, Gautam tops the chart, along with Nikhil, a small difference between them. The rumour mill suggests that there might be a double elimination this week, leaving the top five in the house in the lead-up to the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

Nabeel, Rohini, Prerana and Vishnupriya’s fate lies in this week’s voting. Along with double elimination, it is speculated that there might be a mid-week eviction, increasing the anticipation for this week’s episodes.

Vote for your favourite contestant through the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the numbers given below:

Gautham: 7997983716 Rohini: 7997983721 Nikhil: 7997983707 Prerana: 7997983708 Nabeel: 7997983704 Vishnupriya: 7997983713

About the Grand Finale:

If the double elimination proceeds as rumoured, the grand finale will be telecasted on 15th December 2024 from 7 pm. It is rumoured that top celebrities will grace the Bigg Boss stage, along with the evicted contestants.

The host informed the top seven contestants about the final prizes the winner will receive. The prize money is 54,30,000 rupees and the host informed that the winner will also win a Maruti Suzuki all-new Dazzling Dezire vehicle as a part of the winner’s title.

Highlights of previous episode:

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has been introducing twists and turns like never before. Yesterday’s episode had heated verbal spats, action-packed tasks, and a new option for the housemates to reach the audience. Here are the main highlights:

1. Vote Appeal:

Bigg Boss announced the housemates need to pair up as teams to compete for a vote appeal chance.

Prerana and Nikhil pair up as a team, and Rohini and Vishnupriya pair up.

Nabeel initially chose Avinash but later changed his decision to go with Gautam, reasoning he deserved a fair chance.

2. The Apology and The Fight:

Gautam and Nikhil apologized to each other for the harsh behaviour they exhibited towards each other.

Nabeel, Prerana, and Avinash clashed regarding the decision to make Teja the final contender in the previous week.

Rohini, Avinash, and Nikhil stood on their point that giving a chance to Teja was fair.

3. Naa Tower Ethinadi:

The first task for a chance of vote appeal was called ‘Naa Tower Ethinadi’.

The housemates were to assemble a tower while skipping on one leg and protecting it from the attacks of the other housemates. Avinash was the sanchalak.

Nabeel and Gautam were the first pair to lose the challenge, removing them from the vote appeal race.

Nikhil and Prerana won the challenge.

Vishnupriya and Rohini discussed amongst themselves and Vishnupriya chose to sacrifice her chance to provide Rohini the chance to vote appeal.

4. Tak Takatak Challenge:

This challenge has three rounds, during which the participants push their discs into their opponents’ arenas.

The sanchalak, Nabeel, can place two discs into a random participant.

The game was intense as each participant gave their best, with Prerana emerging as the winner.

Prerana appealed for votes in the Infinity Room.

5. Dance Master’s Moves:

Shekhar Master entered the Bigg Boss house as a guest, with a preview of the song, Peelings from the upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Based on the audio played housemates were required to guess the song.

The task was played well, entertaining the audience after the intense challenges.

Promos:

Another intense challenge is presented to the housemates ‘Cross Paths’. During the challenge, the housemates lock heads over the gameplay, promising drama, and entertainment in today’s episode.

