Nabeel, Vishnupriya, and Rohini of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 find themselves in the danger zone as the voting weekend approaches. The trio ranks in the bottom three in various unofficial polls, making one of them the 14th evicted contestant. With the threat of double elimination this week, the trio must tread carefully to avoid elimination.

Highlights from yesterday’s episode

Bigg Boss Telugu is drawing to a close, with just two more weeks for the grand finale just around the corner. Yesterday’s episode was full of surprises, action-packed challenges, and a special celebrity visit. Here are the main highlights:

Cross Paths Challenge:

A chance to appeal for votes is presented as a challenge, ‘Cross Paths’. The participants need to cross various frames with tangled ropes around their waists. They need to secure the rope tightly at the endpoint pole.

Nabeel argued with Prerana when she said he didn’t tie the rope correctly. Later Bigg Boss corrected Nabeel, saying he did not tie the rope correctly.

The housemates argued whether tying the rope to the pole was fast or tight. Bigg Boss clarified that the rope needs to be tied tightly, making Prerana the winner.

Right or Wrong?

After the winner of the cross-path challenge was decided, Prerana was to announce the loser of the challenge.

The housemates argued for some time regarding the last position. Prerana declared that Nikhil was in last place but changed her decision to Avinash.

Avinash tried to explain to Prerana that Nikhil should be in last place, but she did not change her decision, removing Avinash from the vote appeal race.

Turf War Challenge:

Turf War challenge was presented to the housemates for vote appeal. In each round, the participants must eliminate one participant by pushing them out of the circle.

Avinash was the sanchalak. Prerana was the first to be removed, followed by Gautam, Nikhil, and Rohini. Vishnupriya and Nabeel won the challenge.

The housemates were made to decide the housemate for vote appeal and the housemates gave Nabeel a chance.

Vah Reh Vah!

Sanjay Thumma, an Indian celebrity chef also known as Vah Chef, visited the Bigg Boss house.

His cheerful personality and sense of humour captivated the audience and housemates. He also conducted a fun game, generating comic energy.

Before leaving the house, Sanjay served and offered delicious food and engaged with the housemates entertainingly.

Promos:

In the promos, a new challenge named ‘Power Flag’ offers the housemates another opportunity for a vote appeal. The housemates engage in a fierce fight for the red flag, removing others from the race.

‘Nelabettu Padagottu’ challenge makes the housemates fight for another vote appeal chance, promising drama and entertainment for the audience.

