The first reviews for Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fassil are out, and reviews are ranging for amazement to disappointment. The lead actors have garnered praise for their acting, but the storyline is lacklustre, according to some viewers. While the mass verdict is still yet to be out, here are 5 viral meme-worthy reactions from the Internet’s first impressions of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

1. Sukumar + AA + DSP = Unbeatable trio

With Sukumar’s direction, Allu Arjun’s acting, and Devi Sri Prasad’s musical compositions, Pushpa 2: The Rule has fans raving about the super-trio.

2. Epic Box Office Collections Incoming

Fans are expecting the numbers to soar at the box office on Day 1 of Pushpa 2’s release. In fact, they might not be far off. Industry experts anticipate that the film will rake in an impressive ₹270 crore globally on its opening day.

The estimated regional split is as follows:

Telugu States: ₹90 crore

Rest of India: ₹80 crore

Overseas: ₹70 crore

With these projections, Pushpa 2 is poised to surpass RRR’s opening day record of ₹257 crore, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema.

3. Wildfire ❌ Volcanic Eruption ✔️

Reviewers are churning out attractive taglines for the movie, adding to its hype.

4. A blessing for Telugu cinema fans

Oka Kateramma Fight

Oka Red sea fight

Oka Gangamma Thalli Jathara That's it,Defined what a cinema can pull-off its standards…🔥😩😭❤️‍🔥#Salaar ~ #Devara ~ #Pushpa2 pic.twitter.com/yt0tBxYm8Y — Karthikkk_7 (@Karthikuuu7) December 4, 2024

Telugu cinema fans couldn’t be more delighted to add Pushpa 2: The Rule to the roster of epic Telugu movies released this year!

5. A “Rappa Rappa” movie

“Rappa Rappa” has hands-down been the most-used word to describe the movie so far.

Negative reactions

Not all responses to the movie have been positive. Some netizens have critical things to say. If you get easily triggered, you might want to skip this section.

5. Status: Sleeping through Pushpa 2

This hilarious image of a woman falling asleep right behind Allu Arjun while watching Pushpa 2 has gone viral, and critics are naturally capitalizing on it.

6. Clever taglines on the rise

#Pushpa2 Review: Wild Hero, Mild Plot 2.75/5 https://t.co/wsjQx35XGw Pushpa 2 is worth watching in theaters for #AlluArjun 's terrific performance and the action. Some of the blocks work very well, but on the flip side, Sukumar faltered in delivering a proper story despite… — M9 NEWS (@M9News_) December 4, 2024

The positive reviews for Pushpa 2 had some smart things to say, but so did the negative ones. Sayings like “Wild Hero, Mild Plot,” “Pushpa 2: Failed To Rise,” “Just Fire, Not Wildfire,” have been floating around online.

7. Puspa 2: The Theatre Experience

These Internet memes aptly capture fans’ initial reactions to Pushpa 2: The Rule. Meanwhile, what’s your verdict for the movie? Comment below and let us know!

