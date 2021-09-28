Going door-to-door with bags of muri (puffed rice), Mallayya, a 41-year-old from Seetammadhara, Visakhapatnam , shares his story.

Sharing how his father was a source of inspiration, Mallayya says, “My father used to sell muri, ever since I was a kid. I would tag along and go with him from one house to another one.”

Life had never been easier for the 41-year-old muri seller from Visakhapatnam. At 17, he lost his father. Recalling the heartbreaking moment, he shares, “It was the summer of 1997. My father left for his work just like any other day. But he never made it home. Doctors concluded that he died of a heart attack. Even to this day, I miss him dearly.”

Owing to the circumstances, the muri seller from Visakhapatnam was forced to take up his father’s profession. Noting his ordeal, he adds, “I wished to become an engineer. But life had other plans for me. The tables have turned around and I transformed from a carefree student to the breadwinner of my joint family. Looking after my bereaving mother, three sisters, and two brothers had become my sole responsibility. To support my family, I’d work two shifts a day – a muri seller by day and a watch man by night. All my siblings are now busy with their own lives and families. And I continue to live in our thatched hut along with my mother.”

When asked if he’s satisfied with his profession and earnings, Mallayya says that he regrets for not prioritising himself. “When my father passed away, I took the onus upon me and take care of my family. If I could turn back time, I’d probably look at a way, where I could have received education,” he notes.