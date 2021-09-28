Cyclone Gulab had adverse effects on the city of Vizag. People had to bear persistent rainfall and strong winds for more than 24 hours. And even in the aftermath, when things quieted down on Monday, the cyclone was still affecting people’s lives.

Due to the cyclone, power lines were down for a long time. Numerous areas in Vizag experienced lengthy power outages on both Sunday and Monday. Areas like Visalakshi Nagar, Pendurthi and Gajuwaka, in the city, experienced the brunt of the cyclone, not having any power for the majority of Sunday. The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) had set up a toll-free number for people to contact and report any power outages in their areas.

The damage from Cyclone Gulab to the power grid was substantial. Close to 700 11KV Feeders in the district had been damaged by the cyclone. 147 of the 33/11 KV sub-stations had been affected. About 780 electricity poles in the city, and nearby areas, were brought down by the cyclone. No transformers in the district have been reported to be damaged. More than 3,98,000 households in Visakhapatnam district suffered power outages.

On Monday, a total of 104 special teams of APEPDCL were formed to repair all power lines, electricity poles, feeders, substations in order to bring power back to Vizag. Within 24 hours, almost 90 percent of the power network in the city was repaired by these special teams. The good news is that no accidents or deaths were reported in Vizag due to falling of electricity poles or power outages. While the effects of Cyclone Gulab were severe on Visakhapatnam’s power grid, APEPDCL’s quick work, in bringing the grid back online, is being widely praised.