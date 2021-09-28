With every passing day, the Visakhapatnam District is reporting fewer Covid-19 positive cases. From reporting more than 2,000 cases daily to now less than 40 cases a day, the district’s attempts to curb the spread of Covid-19 have come a long way.

According to Arogya Andhra, as of 27 September 2021, Andhra Pradesh reported a total of 618 cases in the past 24 hours. Of the total reported cases in the state on Monday, Visakhapatnam District reported 38 new positive cases of Covid-19. While Chittoor District reported the highest number of 122 newly reported Covid-19 cases, Vizianagaram District reported the lowest number of cases with just 1 newly reported Covid-19 case in the last 24 hours. On a positive note for the State, several districts like Vizianagaram, West Godavari, and Kurnool reported single-digit case counts.

On the whole, Andhra Pradesh as of 27 September 2021 reported a total of 20,44,564 cases. While 20,17,940 people were discharged, 14,142 people died and 12,482 are currently receiving treatment.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh State has been surpassing its previous highest one-day total of administering Covid-19 vaccines. Reportedly, as of 2 September 2021, the State had vaccinated 96.86 percent of its 45+ years of age population with its first dose of the vaccine. In this endeavour, Visakhapatnam District has been a frontrunner to vaccinate its entire population.

Ever since the vaccination program started in the city, individuals above 45 years of age have been given priority. Around 90 percent, of the above 45 years group, have been vaccinated. The next priority has been given to mothers and teachers, to avoid the spread to children. Despite the low number of Covid-19 positive cases being reported, it is not yet time for the people of Visakhapatnam to take it easy. It is still critical for all to get vaccinated and continue following Covid-19 norms in order to prevent any third wave of Covid-19.

Currently, the Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) are conducting a mega vaccination drive for those above 18 years. It could be noted that the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has taken the initiative to organise a free vaccination drive daily at Visakhapatnam railway station. Apart from regular vaccination programmes at designated centres at various railway establishments and their in-house medical facilities, the Waltair Division is also mobilising vaccination drives in association with the State Government at railway stations under its jurisdiction.