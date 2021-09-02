The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has taken the initiative to organise a free vaccination drive daily at Visakhapatnam railway station, starting from Friday, 3 September 2021. Apart from regular vaccination programmes at designated centres at various railway establishments and their in-house medical facilities, the Waltair Division is also mobilising vaccination drives in association with the State Government at railway stations under its jurisdiction.

The free vaccination drive will be conducted at Visakhapatnam railway station at Art Gallery, near Gate No. 1 from 10 am – 4 pm daily. People from eligible age groups can get vaccines by registering their names showing a valid Aadhaar card at the service centre. They can avail the first or second dose, as per norms of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. This drive will benefit the incoming and outgoing passengers, vendors, staff, officers and general public at Visakhapatnam.

While administering the vaccine, the vaccinated persons will be kept under observation for a period of 30 minutes at the vaccination centre to check for any adverse effects post immunisation. The Waltair Railway Division is closely coordinating with the State Government to ensure the smooth running of this vaccination drive.

The authorities at Visakhapatnam railway station also provide passengers with pandemic preventive gear at platform no. 8 at the railway station, among other facilities.