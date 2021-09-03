Various Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, in Visakhapatnam, were put under house arrest on Thursday morning. This move, by Visakhapatnam City Police, was taken in response to the planned protests being carried out by TDP leaders against the Disha Act. The TDP workers are alleging that the Disha Act is flawed and are demanding answers from the Andhra Pradesh State Government on how helpful this Act has been to the women in the state.

TDP General Secretary, Nara Lokesh, had issued a call for all party workers to protest in front of all the Disha police stations in the state. Answering this call, TDP State Mahila Wing President, V Anitha, Telugu Nadu Student Force (TNSF) President, Pranav Gopal, and other party leaders had planned to protest at the Disha police station, in Yendada, at 11 AM on Thursday.

The city police had clearly stated on Wednesday that any protests, at the Disha police station or in its surrounding areas, aren’t permitted and will warrant action.

From the early hours of Thursday, these TDP leaders were put under house arrest by Visakhapatnam City Police before they could spearhead the protests. The move has drawn criticism from multiple TDP leaders.

The Disha police station in Visakhapatnam was inaugurated back in March last year. Ever since then, induction programmes have been conducted regularly by the city police to explain to women how to use the Disha App for emergency services. Last month, actor Adivi Sesh had demonstrated the functions of the app to women at RK Beach Road on the occasion of Rakshabandhan 2021.