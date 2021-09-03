In view of the upcoming festivals in AP, and taking note of the fact that the Covid-19 curve hasn’t yet flattened, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has decided to extend the night curfew further, with no change in timings. With the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases at schools in the state, he asked the school managements to strictly adhere to the norms set by the AP Education Department. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister was presiding over a Covid-19 review meeting at his office in Tadepalli.

With Vinayaka Chavithi coming up on 10 September, there are chances of Covid-19 cases spiking in the state. To avoid this, the AP State Government has decided to extend the night curfew. In Visakhapatnam, it was decided by the municipal authorities to disallow celebrations of Vinayaka Chavithi at public places. Due to this, Vinayaka Chavithi, which is fervently celebrated in Visakhapatnam, will be a low-key affair for the second year in a row.

Addressing the rising number of Covid-19 cases at schools in the state, CM Jagan has reiterated that it is the school managements’ responsibility to follow the Covid-19 norms diligently and keep their students safe from the virus.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister was updated on the vaccination process in the state. The health officials informed that 2,18,04,564 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state. While 1,33,56,223 people have received their first dose, 84,48,341 people have received both first and second doses. The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to begin administering booster doses once all people in the state have been vaccinated.

It’s worth noting that after the slump in Covid-19 cases in July and August, the partial curfew was discontinued and night curfew began in AP. But with the looming threat of the third wave of Covid-19, the night curfew has remained in place. Last month, the curfew timings had been changed to 11 PM to 6 AM.