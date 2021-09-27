Stuck at home due to the heavy rainfall in Vizag? Bored and wondering what to do? Picking a new web series and binge-watching it is always a good option. And the OTT platforms in India have blessed us generously this month. So, there is no shortage of new web series to check out. Many of them are ideal options for a comfort watch during these difficult times. Many of these web series have received rave reviews on their release and should be watched by all.

Here are 8 amazing new web series that people can watch while they are stuck at their homes:

#1 Only Murders in the Building

One of the trending web series in the world right now, this new mystery-comedy stars Steve Martin, Dustin Hoffman and Selena Gomez in the lead. In this web series, three residents of a building bond over a common interest in crime investigation podcasts. The series premiered on 31 August, 2021 with the first 3 episodes, receiving praise from all corners. So far, 6 of the 10 episodes from this series have come out. The remaining episodes will be released on a weekly basis over the next month.

Where to watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#2 Sex Education Season 3

The third season of this highly-rated web series was released on Netflix on 17 September, 2021. And it was a major success, trending on Netflix across the world and tackling the taboo around sex education in schools. The third season was also appreciated for being inclusive of all communities, with a Nigerian wedding being depicted in one of the episodes. But being a comedy series, it doesn’t disappoint on the laughter quotient, entertaining fans thoroughly. All 10 episodes of the third season are now available to binge.

Where to watch – Netflix

#3 Kota Factory Season 2

One of the biggest OTT releases this month was the second season of Kota Factory. This TVF web series has awed the masses with its realistic depiction of the struggles of a typical science student in the country who is preparing for IIT-JEE. The second season was released on Netflix the previous Friday. Much like the first season, this season also had just 5 episodes, leaving fans wanting more.

Where to watch – Netflix

#4 The Simpsons Season 33

The longest running American TV show, The Simpsons recently released its thirty-third season. It is arguably the best animated series of all time and there’s no reason for you to not watch this new season. This season will contain 22 episodes, the first of which was released this Sunday. A Season 34 has also been announced for this series.

Where to watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#5 Midnight Mass

Supernatural horror web series are not to everyone’s taste but for those who regularly delve into this genre, Midnight Mass is the series to watch. The series focuses on a group of people living on an island and how their lives are turned upside down after a mysterious priest arrives. Releasing on 24 September 2021, this miniseries has received acclaim in all aspects. It is ideal for a solo binge-watch at home.

Where to watch – Netflix

#6 The Resident Season 5

For those who love medical dramas, here’s a show to try. Already in its fifth season, this American series has largely slipped under the radar but is definitely worth watching. It does a great job of showcasing the inner workings and financial aspects of a typical hospital. Starring Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood and Emily VanCamp, this show has only gone from strength to strength with every season. The fifth season consists of 23 episodes, with one episode being released every Tuesday.

Where to watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#7 Family Guy Season 20

The Simpsons’ little brother, Family Guy is another long-running animated series which has been largely successful. This series is popular for parodying some well-known movies and TV shows. Its latest season was released on 26 September, 2021. Only one episode from this season has come out yet and the remaining episodes are to arrive on a weekly basis.

Where to watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#8 Y: The Last Man

Based on the comic book series of the same name, Y: The Last Man is an apocalyptic series released in 2021. The story goes as follows – due to a mysterious set of events, all male mammals in the world have died, except for a man and his pet monkey. The series beautifully envisions a man-less world and the huge shift in the mentality. The series premiered on 13 September 2021, with the first 3 episodes. Ever since then, one episode has been arriving every Monday. One of the new and exciting web series to watch, Y: The Last Man should be on everyone’s watchlist.

Where to watch – Disney+ Hotstar