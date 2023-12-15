Wondering what to watch while you chill at home in this cozy weather? From romantic comedies to thriller dramas, these web series released on OTT this week are sure to keep you entertained for the weekend. Relax, unwind and dive into the world of these beautiful stories to have a good time. Check out the trailers to decide your pick for the weekend.

Dehati Ladke

This heartwarming drama is about a college boy whose life changes when he moves from his village to a big city. He experiences freedom, friendship, first love, and real hardships of life. The romantic drama stars Kusha Kapila, Aasif Khan and Shine Pandey in lead roles.

Release date: 15 December 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Mini Tv

Im Mature – Season 3

This Romantic comedy drama takes you through the story of a school gang who is back from vacation. They deal with the everyday ups and downs of being a teenager, including friendships, first love, heartbreak, etc. The drama stars Omkar Kulkarni, Rashmi Agdekar and Chinmay Chandraunushuh in lead roles.

Release date: 15 December 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

First act

First act is a Hindi reality Tv series which navigates the journey of child actors who begin their journeys. Can they navigate the harsh world of the Hindi film and television industry? The original docu series is directed by Deepa Bhatia.

Release date: 15 December 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Freelancer: Conclusion

The Freelancer is based on a book ‘A Ticket To Syria’ where a ex-Cop turned mercenary aka ‘The Freelancer’, takes up the daunting mission of rescuing a newly married girl trapped in a war-torn Syria against the backdrop of growing ISIS terrorism. This adventure drama is directed by Bhav Dhulia and stars Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher and Kashmira Pardesi in lead roles.

Release date: 15 December 2023

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

Reacher: Season 2

The action adventure drama series is about a retired Military Police Officer who is arrested for a murder he did not commit. He finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. The drama stars Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, and Chris Webster in lead roles.

Release date: 15 December 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Yoh! Christmas

This comedy drama series tells the story of a 30 year old single woman. She lies to her family about having a boyfriend to avoid escape the pressure. Now she has 24 days to bring one home for Christmas. Can she do it?

Release date: 15 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Vyooham

This Telugu thriller action web series stars Sai Sushanth Reddy and Preeti Asrani in lead roles. The plot focuses on a Police Officer who seeks justice in a pressing matter. A complex array of suspects adds suspense, unveiling a mystery that challenges the officer forcing him to delve into his haunting past.

Release date: 14 December 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Deaths game

This Korean Sci-fi Fantasy drama is directed by Ha Byung-hoon and stars Seo In-huk, Park so-dam, and Go youn-jung in lead roles. At the brink of going to hell, the lead character must cycle through twelve separate lives and twelve separate deaths in this reincarnation drama. The series divided into two parts: Part 1 was released on December 15, 2023, and Part 2 is scheduled to be released on January 5, 2024.

Release date: 15 December 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Carol & the end of the world

This mini comedy animation series depicts a mysterious planet hurtling towards Earth, extinction is imminent for the people of the world. During this time, a woman struggling to embrace end-times chaos searches for meaning in her last months on Earth.

Release date: 15 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

The fictional adaptation of the British Royal family, Crown tells us the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the events which shaped her reign. Originally, released in 2016, the show was very well received by the audience. The part 1 of the final season was released on November 16 2023. The four episodes mainly focus on Princess Diana’s life.

Release date: 14 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Let us know which of the web series released on OTT this week are you watching this weekend.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.