As the week passes by, newer content comes live on OTT platforms. Viewers eagerly wait for new movies, web series, or a new season of their favourite ones. That being said, a lot of streaming media release every week on substantially different OTT platforms. That’s why we amalgamate the list of new releases on a weekly basis. With no further ado here are the 9 exciting OTT releases in the third week of September.

List of 9 exciting OTT releases in the third week of September:

#1 Crime Stories: India Detectives

Crime Stories: India Detectives is a Netflix series set in Bangalore. Through a crew, this series explores a few of the most shocking, and puzzling, crimes the city has ever witnessed.

Release Date: 22 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: Netflix

#2 Intrusion

Intrusion is a Netflix crime thriller of a couple who move into a new dream house. As the plot is amidst a deadly invasion, the wife searches for answers through thick and thin, to eventually realise that danger was just beginning.

Release Date: 22 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: Netflix

#3 Star Wars: Visions S1

Star Wars: Visions is an animated show that is made up of nine short films from seven anime studios. This endeavor aims to bring a unique perspective to Star Wars.

Release Date: 22 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

#4 Sunny

Sunny is a Malayalam film that marks the 100th film of actor Jayasurya. The plot tells the story of a failed musician who seeks answers after repeated setbacks.

Release Date: 23 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum is a Tamil film that takes a satirical approach towards a village and its oddities. The plot revolves around the woes of a farmer couple on losing their bulls. Incidentally, the couple treat the bulls as their children.

Release Date: 23 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#6 Parinayam

Parinayam is dubbed from the 2010 Malayalam film Varane Avashyamund. Starring Dilquer Salman, the film revolves around a divorced woman who is hired as a French tutor.

Release Date: 24 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: Aha

#7 Alanti Sitralu

Alanti Sitralu is a Telugu language hyperlinked drama that follows four different characters and four different dimensions. It is a tryst with reality as the four of them with different needs cross paths in life.

Release Date: 24 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

#8 Birds of Paradise

Birds of Paradise is an American film based on the 2019 novel Bright Burning Stars by A.K. Small. With two friends competing for a contract, this film tests the strength of friendship when things turn topsy-turvy.

Release Date: 24 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#9 Aakashavaani

Aakashavaani is a Telugu language film that showcases the plight the tribals go through in dealing with landlords. This film provides a narrative on superstitious acts in society.

Release Date: 24 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: SonyLIV