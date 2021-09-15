As we get into the thick of this week, here is your weekly OTT dose that will keep you entertained till the next Monday. Unlike the previous weekly OTT releases, this week has gotten even more special, with movies and web series releasing in five different languages. This week the OTT platforms are flooding with new releases in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English, and Hindi. Refer to this list to know which ones you should watch.

#1 Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom features Akshay Kumar as a RAW agent. Along with Akshay Kumar, this Hindi spy thriller also has Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Anjali Anand. With the pressing time that the film was shot in, the film witnessed a coming together of producers like Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Nikhil Advani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Madhu Bhojwani.

Premiere Date: 16 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Priyuraalu

Priyuraalu is a 2021 Telugu language film directed by Ramraju. The film revolves around the saying that ‘Not every person you love is someone you can have.’ The film also delves into the pertinent question, “what is love?”

Premiere Date: 17 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: SonyLIV

#3 Kaanekkaane

Kaanekkaane is a Malayalam film starring Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi. This film will witness the coming together of the celebrated writers Bobby and Sanjay and director Manu Ashokan.

Premiere Date: 17 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: SonyLIV

#4 Ankahi Kahaniya

Ankahi Kahaniya is a Netflix original short film anthology. The trailer promises unusual stories of love filled with anguish and throws light on the concepts of marriage, attraction, and the need to escape loneliness. This film will stream in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi audios. Seeing as how anthologies are currently in-trend, Ankahi Kahaniya is one of the most exciting OTT releases this month on Netflix.

Premiere Date: 17 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: Netflix

#5 Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu

Ichata Vahanumulu Niluparadu (IVNR) is a Telugu film based on real life events. It stars Sushanth and Meenakshii Chaudhary in the lead. Vennela Kishore & Priyadarshi are also there in prominent roles. The plot revolves around the roller coaster ride the hero goes on because of parking his bike in a ‘No Parking’ zone. The film is directed by S Darshan.

Premiere Date: 17 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: Aha

#6 Maestro

Maestro is the Telugu remake of the 2018 hit Bollywood film Andhadhun. While Nithiin is reprising the role of Ayushmann Khurrana in this movie, Tamannaah has reprised the role of Tabu, and Nabha Natesh has reprised the role of Radhika Apte. This movie is one of the biggest OTT releases of the month.

Premier Date: 17 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

#7 Annabelle Sethupathi

Annabelle Sethupathi is a Tamil horror-comedy and secondly, it has the dynamic pairing of Vijay Sethupathi with Taapsee Pannu. With a quirky name, the movie also has an ensemble support cast consisting of Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Raadhika, and Vennela Kishore.

Premiere Date: 17 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

#8 Sex Education S3

The third season of Sex Education was delayed due to the pandemic and finally, it is here. This English show deals with less-talked about issues in teenagers and the need for holistic learning. Due to the huge popularity of this OTT show, it is one of the most-anticipated releases of the year.

Premiere Date: 17 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: Netflix

#9 Kanabadutaledu

Kanabadutaledu is a 2021 Telugu language crime thriller starring Sunil. The film revolves around a police officer who is looking to solve the mystery of an unidentified body.

Premiere Date: 17 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: Spark