Actor Vijay Sethupathi, or Makkal Selvan (People’s Treasure) as he is lovingly called, has been on a roll. Where most actors didn’t even score a single hit in 2021, Vijay Sethupathi acted in two blockbusters – Master and Uppena. In both of those movies, he played the antagonist but that is not to say that the actor can’t charm everyone with his personality. In fact, looking at his slate of upcoming releases, one can say that Vijay Sethupathi is going to be the next pan-India superstar. He has already crossed language barriers and mesmerised everyone with his acting range. For this reason,

Here are all the upcoming movie releases of Vijay Sethupathi that everyone should be excited about:

#1 Tughlaq Durbar

Starting off with the movie that is in the buzz, Tughlaq Durbar is an upcoming political drama starring Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Parthiban and Manjima Mohan. Directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayal in his directorial debut, the movie recently had its trailer released. In the trailer, Sethupathi can be seen donning the role of a local political leader who has a few quirks about him. The trailer is fast-paced and indicates that the movie will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. It has been announced that Tughlaq Durbar will be released directly on Netflix, an OTT platform, on 11 September 2021, celebrating the festival of Vinayak Chaviti.

#2 Laabam

Laabam is another upcoming Tamil movie that has everyone excited. The reason being the intriguing pairing of Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan. The movie also has Jagapathi Babu in an undisclosed role. Sadly, the director of the movie SP Jananathan passed away during the making of the movie, making Laabam his last movie. The movie has been announced for a theatrical release on 9 September 2021. Recently, the third song from the movie ‘My Name Is Clara’ was released. The song video depicts a carnival-like atmosphere in which the two leads’ characters are seen in colourful avatars and peppy beats are playing.

#3 Annabelle Sethupathi

This one tops it all. For one, it’s a horror-comedy (which is the in-trend movie genre right now) and secondly, it has the dynamic pairing of Vijay Sethupathi with Taapsee Pannu. Obviously, this is not Sethupathi’s first time in the horror genre, with Pizza (2012) being one of his early successes. With a quirky name, the movie also has an ensemble support cast consisting of Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Raadhika and Vennela Kishore. The trailer has been released and from the looks of it, the movie is going to be a laughter riot and is expected to thoroughly entertain the audiences. This Tamil movie is slated to release directly on Disney+ Hotstar on 17 September 2021, making it two upcoming OTT releases for Vijay Sethupathi in consecutive weeks of the month.

#4 19(1)(a)

With this movie, Vijay Sethupathi will be portraying the lead role in a Malayalam movie for the first time. Hence, the buzz has been high about this particular movie which will also star Nithya Menon. Ever since its announcement, not much has been revealed about the plot or the movie’s genre – except that Sethupathi is rumoured to play a writer in this movie – which has added to the fans’ excitement. The movie’s filming has been completed and it is awaiting an appropriate release date. Reportedly, the filmmakers are looking to release this movie directly on an OTT platform and an announcement in this regard is expected soon.

#5 Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir

For all those who enjoy Vijay Sethupathi in an action-packed role, this is the movie to watch out for. Its teaser was revealed back in March 2021, where Sethupathi is seen in a swagger-filled yet mysterious avatar in a Tamil village. The teaser reflects the movie to be a proper action-thriller with some revolutionary elements. Also starring Megha Akash, the movie’s title translates to ‘To us, all towns are our own, everyone is our kin’ which is a reference to a quote by popular Tamil philosopher Kanniyan Poongundrarar.

#6 Gandhi Talks

Venturing into Hindi films, Vijay Sethupathi is taking a path different from other actors. His first Hindi movie will be a silent film called Gandhi Talks. The actor had shared the movie poster back in January 2021. The poster had the tagline “Let’s celebrate the silent era once again”. Apart from Hindi, the movie will be released in Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

#7 Mumbaikar

Bollywood has become a fan of Vijay Sethupathi, which is evident from the number of rumoured projects he has been attached to. One of these confirmed projects is Mumbaikar, a remake of the 2017 Tamil movie Maanagaram. The movie has an interesting cast with Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Tanya Maniktala and Sanjay Mishra. The first look of the movie had been unveiled in January 2021 by Karan Johar and SS Rajamouli.

#8 Untitled web series with Raj & DK

After the huge success of The Family Man Season 2, everyone’s excited for the next web series from Raj & DK. Sticking to their successful template, the duo has roped in a diverse cast for the web series, with Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna in the lead and Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. This will mark Sethupathi’s debut in the web series space. Not much has been revealed about this highly-anticipated web series and even the title is yet to be announced but it is expected to be another funny action thriller from the producer duo.

#9 Vikram

Out of all the upcoming releases of Vijay Sethupathi, this is probably the biggest. In this movie, he will be reuniting with the director of Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj. Also, he will be alongside the likes of Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. Though it was rumoured that the movie is a remake of the 1986 film of the same name, the filmmakers have confirmed that is not the case. Reportedly, the same de-aging technology as from Netflix’s The Irishman (2019) is being used in this movie. Recently, a new poster of Haasan in the movie was revealed on the occasion of him completing 62 years in cinema.

#10 Maamanithan

Imagine Vijay Sethupathi acting to Ilaiyaraaja’s score. Sounds breathtaking, right? You will witness that in Maamanithan. The movie marks the first collaboration between Ilaiyaraaja and his sons Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. The filming for the movie has been completed but its release has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to reports, the makers are looking to release the movie directly on an OTT platform.

#11 Mughizh

This project is a bit personal for Sethupathi. For it will star his daughter Sreeja in the lead. Mughizh is a 1-hour web short film. Vijay Sethupathi is acting in this film as well as producing it, while Regina Cassandra also plays a pivotal role. In the trailer released back in January, Vijay and Regina’s characters are seen discussing the death of their daughter’s pet dog. The father-daughter Sethupathi duo acting in this film is one of the many reasons to be excited about it.

#12 Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

For people who want to see Vijay Sethupathi in a true romantic drama like ’96(2018), here’s one. This Vignesh Shivan-directorial is reportedly about a love triangle and also stars Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni as the female leads. In February 2021, the title song from the movie was released, called “Rendu Kaadhal”. This soulful song has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander.

#13 Viduthalai

Directed by Vetrimaaran of Asuran fame, Viduthalai is a crime-thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori as the leads. Sethupathi is reportedly portraying a mentor in this movie. Earlier, rumours had surfaced that Soori’s character is based on Veerappan’s life but they were quickly dismissed by the makers.