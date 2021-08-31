Vizag has been doing well in conducting vaccination drives for the citizens, in view of the third wave pandemic situation. Of all the districts in Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam stands on top in providing first and second dose vaccinations, as of Monday.

As of Monday, a total of 2,92,89,144 people, including 2,11,15,947 first doses and 81,73,197 second doses, have been vaccinated in Andhra Pradesh. So far, a total of 22,21,587 first dose and 7,69,957 second dose were vaccinated in Visakhapatnam.

As per the data available, Visakhapatnam stands highest in vaccinations among all the districts in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 29,91,071 got vaccinated in Visakhapatnam which is the highest, followed by 28,52,885 in East Godavari, 26,95,363 in Krishna, 26,81,574 in Guntur, 26,49,241 in Chittoor, 24,90,994 in West Godavari, 23,22,526 in Anantapur and 20,47,302 in Kurnool. Earlier in the month, Visakhapatnam had again led in AP in the number of vaccinations given on a day.

Ever since the vaccination program started in the city, individuals above 45 years of age have been given priority. Around 90 percent, of the above 45 years group, have been vaccinated. Next priority has been given to mothers and teachers, so as to avoid the spread to children. Currently, the Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) are conducting a mega vaccination drive for those above 18 years. It may be recalled that after the reopening of schools, children have started testing positive for Covid-19 in the last one week. This has started worrying many parents and individuals. According to sources, worrying about the third wave pandemic, many have been coming forward to get vaccinated.