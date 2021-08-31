For the last one and a half years, our lives have had a lot of adjusting to do. It’s not just the pandemic but one of its major consequences. The compulsion to work from home. At first, people’s safety was the only concern and hence, work from home was accepted as a temporary solution. But then, it was understood that this pandemic won’t subside anytime soon and work from home became the new normal. Keeping this in mind, everyone now wants to bring their office home by creating a decent workspace in their own room, for which you need to buy certain essentials.

While working from home you will be looking for ways to increase productivity and feel like you’re working at the office. Here are all the essentials to buy in order to build an excellent workspace.

#1 Antivirus and malware software

Viruses and malware can significantly slow down your system or leak vital information like passwords. So use standalone security suites or cloud-based antivirus programs that can scan your device to determine potential threats and repair infected files or specific directories.

Antivirus software detects and eliminates malicious viruses from your computer, laptop, or other electronic devices. You can secure your data, like webpages, applications and files, from malware and cybercriminals. Thereby staying protected from further suspicious threats by monitoring all programs with virus scanning tools. Use high-performance antivirus solutions and robust suites that can scan your favourite games with high frame rates and remove, or quarantine, active vulnerabilities.

Protect electronic systems or devices, and prevent malicious attacks, using antivirus software.

#2 Subscription software

Besides an operating system, free or paid software versions of Microsoft security essentials, download manager, and apps for unlimited storage and backup package, are available at stores or online portals, which you can buy to build your dream workspace.

Along with Microsoft Office Suite, the internet browser, media player, photo editing software, file compressor, PDF reader, cloud storage, performance enhancers, technical assistance, networking monitoring program, customization and sharing tools are some of the vital software’s to have.

#3 Office furniture

If a regular workbench or table seems unappealing to you, get a standing desk or a modifiable work table that comes with a comfortable chair. Additionally, you can also get an adjustable chair, for lumbar support, or a knee chair to strengthen muscles and improve blood circulation.

Ensure your desk has enough clean space to lay out pen holders, stationery, files and a work lamp. Or use a storage rack to keep extra supplies and a filing cabinet to store important documents.

#4 Home office essentials

If you are remotely working, establish an office setup to boost productivity. Get an ergonomic office chair with a computer desk and lamp, storage compartments and basic gear like printer, ink cartridges, collapsible trash bins, shredder, etc.

To ensure smooth working conditions, using laptop support or a desk pad protector is a must. You can also secure online connections, during video calls and conferences, using a wireless router or modem for high-speed internet, or opt for a Wi-Fi range extender.

#5 Kitchen gadgets

Besides the usual teapot, electric kettle and coffee maker, you can get a programmable brewer. This has an in-built frother, thermal decanter, temperature setting and recyclable filter to make hot and iced drinks, latte-style beverages, in small cups, large travel mugs and full-sized carafes.

To stay nourished throughout the day, getting pre-mixed ingredient boxes for quick meals, microwavable dishes or subscription boxes, from budget-friendly meal kit services, is a great idea.

#6 Stationery

When it comes to workspace essentials to buy, stationery products are just as important. Invest in storage organizers and basic stationery like highlighters, post-it notes, paper clips, folders with a holder or a document sorter, binders, stapler, scissors and writing pad/notepad to take down important information.

Additionally, you can use tech gadgets, like the daily planner, to check agenda and schedule tasks, a digital timer and free or paid tools to address task management, productivity and motivation, data security, focus and procrastination, mental wellbeing and much more.

#7 Personal accessories

Prolonged exposure to blue light, emitted from electronic devices, can strain eyes and cause retinal damage. So, reduce glare by using blue-light blocking or filter eyeglasses and work seamlessly in a loud environment, using noise-cancelling headset.

To maintain a clean and relaxing environment, use basic cleaning supplies. Keep a sanitizer handy, a humidifier to get rid of dry air, and a posture corrector or upper-back supporter to work long hours.

#8 Inspirational décor

In addition to making the workspace look prettier, real or artificial plants can improve air quality and create a relaxing atmosphere. If you want to decorate the place further, wall art, or vibrant artwork, can reduce stress and enhance productivity.

To de-clutter the space, use a bookshelf that can store important files, decorative pieces and some favourite books that can help you relax. Additionally, a well-lit space creates a harmonious environment which is why natural and artificial light sources (like lamps) are must-haves.

#9 Office equipment

If you are not comfortable using the laptop trackpad, using a multi-device portable keyboard and a dedicated wireless mouse can improve precision and speed. You can also get an additional dual monitor mount, portable scanner and printer to function as well. In order to build a well-equipped and comfortable workspace, these are the essentials.

In addition to the usual hardware devices, peripherals like webcam, USB mic, Bluetooth speaker and ring light with tripod stand can ensure all conference meetings go smoothly while you stay visible and audible throughout video calls.

#10 Other supplies

You can backup important files and get unlimited storage using external hard drives. Avoid wires getting tangled by using a cable organizer and maximize power outlets by using an extension cord or energy strip.

You can also use a portable charging pad for headphones, smartwatches and a protective heat shield for all devices. Ensure a surge protector and a consistent power source are connected to avoid interruption and to guard devices from power outages and lightning.

Create a calm and convenient working space with important software like antivirus, a height-adjustable lap desk or laptop table, a tablet stand, a phone holder and other essentials from renowned brands.