You might go wrong occasionally with the accessories you choose but you never would with a watch strapped on. It, of course, must be chosen based on the event, occasion, or the type of party you are planning to attend. But it is important to note that a classic watch can be just the one and only accessory you need to complete your look. Based on the watch you wear; you can completely change your style and acquire a distinct look.

When choosing a watch, it is important that you take into consideration its case shape and style. While the classic shape of women’s watches continues to be round, more people are opting for square-shaped, oval, and other shapes that offer a bold and unique look. Besides this, there are rectangular-shaped watches with curves on the side that looks chic and smart. With so many options available, it is important to understand your personal style statement before purchasing watches.

We have sorted out the top four analog watches that you can consider adding to your collection.

The Workwear

This uber chic design defines minimalist style and personality all in one. Its stainless-steel strap and mineral glass material add to the richness of the watch. With a simple buckle mechanism, you can wear it conveniently. The watch has been designed keeping in mind the routine of working women. This fashionable watch is everything you need to get a versatile and transitional look for your everyday wear. You can also opt to wear this piece with an elegant evening gown.

The Raga Charm

This contemporary fashionably designed watch can completely take you from simple to elegant in a minute. The watch has a classic round-shaped metal case. In addition to showing accurate time, it is also water-resistant, making it easy for you to maintain. It has a precise quartz movement that will help you make an incredible style statement. Its slim shape and clear dial with a combination of rose-gold colour is a fantastic addition to your wardrobe.

The Animalia Prune

Designed with absolute grace and beauty, this analog watch embodies true dignity. The mesh strap made of stainless-steel clasps beautifully around your wrist. The strap is studded with crystals with a 3D pattern embedded all over the dial of the watch. The watch has crystals embedded which adds to the appeal and uniqueness of the watch. These analog watches go well with traditional outfits such as saree, lehenga, or other Indian attire, or even evening gowns and dresses. Crafted with mineral glass and stainless steel, the watch is water-resistant and durable

The Blue Eye

If you are looking for a combination of contemporary and modern style in your accessory, then this Blue Mother of Pearl analog watch is the right choice for you. The watch comes in a ceramic strap with the dial studded with pearls, which together reflect a priceless reflection of glamour and sophistication. Its blue hues with a combination of golden color add a subtle grandeur. If you plan to gift something special to someone, this piece of watch is a favorable choice. This analog watch is perfect to wear on any occasion and event.

Bold and Beautiful – Pick a Watch that Defines You

With a market full of options available, choosing the right watch that matches your style quotient can be confusing. With the collection of analog watches from reputed brands such as Titan, you can choose just the one that goes with your attire. You can explore more of watches by visiting the website, or one of the stores.