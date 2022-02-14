The COVID-19 has introduced us to a new format of working, work from home (WFH). The monotony of sitting in front of a screen has crept into our lives and seems to stay for longer. The cafes of Vizag have come up with a unique idea of socialising while you continue to do your work. Break the monotony and relax at a cafe with a cup of cappuccino while you make new friends and have conversations. Who wouldn’t love to get out of the house and stretch their legs for good? Most of the cafes now offer WiFi and charging stations to promote this new trend. Whether you’re a freelancer, or just looking for a change of workspace these work-friendly cafes in Visakhapatnam will suffice your needs.

Here is the list of work-friendly cafes in Visakhapatnam

#1 Bean Board, Chinna Waltair

Bean Board located in Chinna Waltair is for the bibliophile and dreamer in you. This is a comfortable café with some great food and coffee that has been curated for working professionals and readers. For anyone looking to use a well-done space, head over to Bean Board and enjoy the amazing collection of board games when you need to take breaks.

#2 Barista, RK Beach

Located near the Rama Krishna Beach (RK Beach), Barista is a premium cafe that offers a select range of international coffee beverages and snacks. They offer great service (and great espresso!), and you can plug in your laptop and work seamlessly while enjoying the sea view. Isn’t it just a dream to be able to work in a café with the fragrance of Belgian waffles and freshly brewed coffee whirling around you?

#3 Cafe Coffee Day, MVP

With no introduction needed, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) is a go-to workspace. With multiple outlets across the city, we choose the MVP outlet for its open area and easy-to-access charging points. Order yourself a freshly brewed Espresso and work endlessly with their free WiFi. Located in a prime area, the bustling traffic may hinder your concentration, but if you choose to hang with a group of friends, look no further.

#4 Percolator Coffee House

The Percolator Coffee House is flooded with good ventilation and coloured with bright upholstery which adds just the right pulsing energy to your workdays. This cafe is perfect for anyone who is looking for a quiet workspace away from home that serves mouth-watering food at affordable prices. One can order a coffee and indulge in their work.

#5 The Gallery

The Gallery gives you an isolated atmosphere to work. One can plugin and set up for the day and access a delicious menu of not just coffee, but also some great food. This work-friendly cafe in Visakhapatnam has a balcony sitting arrangement for those days when you feel like soaking in the sun and sipping a refreshing cup of iced tea while working.

#6 Gluttons Garage

Gluttons Garage is a peaceful retreat that’s perfect if you’re looking for a quiet corner to get some work done. The cafe is decked with some great garage-themed interiors. A vintage bike protrudes from a metal wall at the entrance while groovy quotes are displayed on others. They offer out-of-box concept pizzas, freshly made juices, and plenty more to please your taste buds.

#7 Brew and Bistro Cafe

Brew and Bistro is a cosy cafe to work at. The menu offers holistic and healthy juices, salads, and more to keep you energized throughout the day. This is a fitting cafe for freelancers, and for those who wish to conduct work meetings. Apart from providing an astounding space to work from, one can also play board games or solve puzzles in their free time.

#8 Bae’s Cappuccino

Bae’s Cappuccino is a place where one can feel productive with the bright, vibrant, and spacious environment. This work-friendly cafe in Visakhapatnam is suitable for a group discussion. One can indulge in work with a steaming cup of coffee during the meetings. The cafe offers a sumptuous snack menu to suffice one’s hunger pangs throughout your workday.

Let us know which one is your favourite workspace in the comments below. Happy working!