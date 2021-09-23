Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor, G Hari Venkata Kumari, inaugurated the Model Wards programme in Vizag on Wednesday. This programme has been initiated to ensure comprehensive development and build best practices in the city.

GVMC, in collaboration with Dhan Foundation, initiated the Model Ward programme. Dhan Foundation is a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), that primarily works for developing skills in children and Self Help Group (SHG) women. This foundation has also been an integral part of conducting several women programmes, for the past 23 years, in the city.

Launching the programme at the old GVMC council hall in Vizag, the Mayor said that an awareness campaign/drive must be conducted at schools. She emphasised that school-going children must be made aware of drug abuse and unsafe touch. The Mayor also placed significance on communication skills being taught at schools among others.

With the Model Wards programme, GVMC aims to adopt a few wards in the city and develop the infrastructure facilities there. Free medical tests and awareness campaigns will be conducted at the adopted schools and wards.

The Urban Community Development Project Director, Y Srinivasa Rao, who was present at the inaugural ceremony, suggested that the foundation extends its services in various departments in the corporation. The Corporator, cluster leaders and GVMC staff were present on this occasion.

It could be noted that the GVMC earlier formulated ward wise development plans to provide basic amenities. The corporation had identified Ward No. 11 in Zone II in the Arilova area for a pilot study. With a preliminary study, the officials have come up with a comprehensive action plan to provide all basic facilities with a budget of Rs. 4.64 crore. This comprehensive plan includes a 2.5 km road, drainage facility, an Anganwadi community hall and a park.