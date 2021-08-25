As part of city development, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is going to renovate the major city roads by installing greenery-laden centres and medians. Around 10-15 roads have been identified for these renovations. Some of the major junctions in Vizag selected for road renovation works include Asilmetta flyover-Vemana Mandiram Junction, Siripuram Circle, Jagadamba Junction. Along with this, the medians on National Highway 16 in the city are also to be renovated.

Among all junctions in the city, GVMC has selected Jagadamba junction, in particular, to develop as one of the most attractive spots in Vizag. With an estimated budget of Rs 25 lakhs, Jagadamba Junction will soon have a fountain at its centre with a variety of lighting and greenery on it. According to sources at GVMC, around 46 traffic junctions in Vizag will be developed with greenery. The renovation works are expected to be completed by October. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Vizag in October. These new road renovation works would give Vizag a new look, with an eye on making the city greener.

Meanwhile, the district police are making efforts to reduce accidents on the NH-16. Recently, 2 women had died in a two-wheeler accident on the highway at Nakkapalli. Due to this, Nakkapalli police, with the help of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), have started closing all unauthorised openings by repairing the medians. A total of 14 road openings on an 18 km stretch of NH-16 have been identified by Nakkapalli police. These unauthorised openings were created by locals in order to avoid long U-turns on the highway.