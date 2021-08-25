With another accident at Sheela Nagar, safety issues are arising on the Visakhapatnam District stretch of the National Highway-16. On Wednesday morning, two youths from Vizianagaram died while another person got severely injured. According to the police, they were travelling in a poultry van towards Sriharipuram area from Anandapuram. As they reached the Sheela Nagar area, the vehicle hit a lorry which was stationed on NH-16.

The two deceased have been identified as Hemanth and Prasad. Meanwhile the other person in the van, who was the driver, got injured and has been shifted to a hospital.

Narrow Escape at Nakkapalli

3 weeks after the two-wheeler accident in Nakkapalli where 2 women died, another incident has taken place in this town near Visakhapatnam. Thankfully, all of the individuals involved in the accident were rescued safely by the locals.

The incident happened when the lorry was coming towards Yelamanchali from Tuni. A line of vehicles got stuck after a speedy lorry stopped on National Highway-16. Due to this sudden break, 2 four-wheeler vehicles which were following the lorry got stuck between it and another lorry behind.

Fortunately, the four individuals who got stuck in the cars were safely rescued by the locals.

According to the Nakkapalli Police, with the repair works being under progress on the National Highway, one way has been blocked and the to and fro vehicles are only being allowed on one way. This area always has heavy vehicles moving.

National Highway-16 at Nakkapalli area in the Visakhapatnam District has become an accident-prone spot. According to the Nakkapalli police, there are at least five to six accidents being reported every month in Nakkapalle area due to vehicles crossing from one side to the other through the unauthorised road openings. Police are now making efforts to close all these unauthorised openings made by the locals, so as to prevent further accidents.