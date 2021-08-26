For the first time, the AP State Government has decided to have fixed school fees for all private unaided educational institutions, from nursery to class X and intermediate colleges. The new standard three different types of fee structure will be valid from the academic year 2021-22 to 2023-24. On Wednesday, an order in this regard was issued by the Principal Secretary to AP State Government (School Education), B Rajasekhar IAS. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier revealed that schools in the state would reopen with a new education system, adhering to the National Education Policy-2020.

According to these new changes in school education, the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) has opted for a determined fee structure for schools and junior colleges as a follow-up to the meetings held in March 2021. The decision was taken after having discussions with school managements, parents and civic bodies of all the districts.

As per the State Government, a fee of Rs 10,000 per annum will be for primary education (nursery to class V) and Rs 12,000 per annum for high school education (class VI to X) at schools in gram panchayats. At the schools in municipalities, the fee will be Rs 11,000 per annum for primary education and Rs 15,000 per annum for high school education. The annual fee to be charged at schools in municipal corporations will be Rs 12,000 for primary education and Rs 18,000 for high school education. Furthermore, if any student in AP opts for transport service, fixed fees of Rs 1.20 per km can only be collected by the school management. If the students choose hostel accommodation, Rs 18,000 per annum can be collected in gram panchayats, Rs 20,000 per annum in municipalities, and Rs 24,000 in municipal corporations.

Talking about education after class X, the fee structure has been set for classes XI and XII as well. In gram panchayats, Rs 15,000 per annum for MPC and BiPC streams and Rs 12,000 for other groups have been fixed as fees. In municipalities, a fee of Rs 17,500 for MPC and BiPC and Rs 15,000 for other groups has been set while in municipal corporations, a fee of Rs 20,000 for MPC and BiPC streams and Rs 18,000 for other groups has been fixed.

In this regard, all the principals of the educational institutions have been instructed to display the fee particulars on the school notice board. These institutions have also been told not to charge any additional fees against the fee fixed by the State Government. Any complaints raised by the students and parents in this regard on the management will be taken seriously.