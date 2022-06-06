The AP SSC results have been announced by the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana at 12pm today. The 10th board exam results which were supposed to be released on 4 June 2022 were postponed due to technical issues. The SSC examinations were held between 27 April 2022 and 9 May 2022, in an offline mode after two years.. 6 lakh students appeared for the examination from the state.

Students from the Prakasam District topped the pass percentage with 78.3 per cent, while Anantapur District sits at the bottom of the list with 49.7 per cent. The overall pass percentage of the AP SSC results in the state has been recorded at 67.26 per cent.

This year the government declared only the secured marks and refrained from the grade system to reduce the pressure on students. 9,26,895 students passed in the third category (between 50 – 35 per cent). 69,597 have secured marks in the second category (between 59 – 50 per cent). 3,17,789 students have passed the examination in the first category (above 60 per cent). The results which were declared within a record time of 28 days saw a higher pass percentage among girls. The girls stand at 70.07 per cent and beat the boys who stand at 64.02 per cent.

4,14,285 students had cleared the SSC 10th board exam out of 6,15,908 number of students who had had appeared. Out of the total number of students who passed, 2,11,460 were girls and 2,02,821 were boys. 31 private schools and 40 government schools have recorded 0 per cent pass percentage, while 797 schools have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage.

Supplementary examination has been announced for those students who could not clear the 10th board examination. They have been scheduled between 6 July and 15 July 2022 in an offline mode. Students have been advised to check the official website for more details.

