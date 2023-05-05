The Andhra Pradesh State Government is all set to release the SSC examination results on Saturday, 6 May 2023. According to the State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, the results would be released at 11 am in Vijayawada. The minister made the announcement during his talks with the leaders of various teachers’ organisations.

The SSC examinations were held in the state from 3 to 18 April 2023, and over 6.5 lakh students appeared. The examination was held at 3,349 centres all over Andhra Pradesh. The spot valuation was taken up from 19 to 26 April.

In the Visakhapatnam District, 27,547 students, including over 1,700 private candidates, took the examination in 136 centres. Meanwhile, the state government has decided to make the SSC textbooks available online in pdf format beginning this academic year. The Andhra Pradesh SSC examination results will be released online on 6 May.

