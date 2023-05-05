A 24-year-old woman, a resident of the Pedagantyada area in Visakhapatnam, went missing on Wednesday, 3 April 2023. After searching and enquiring relatives about her whereabouts, the missing person’s mother approached the police.

According to her complaint with the police, the woman, a graduate, left her residence in the morning and did not return. The Visakhapatnam City Police registered a missing case and initiated a search for the woman.

In another case under the Gajuwaka Police Station limits, the body of an unidentified person, assumed to be aged around 60, was found. Based on the information given by the locals, the police visited the spot and shifted the body to KGH for post-mortem examination.

Earlier this week, a newborn infant was found abandoned on the road under the Arilova Police Station limits. The baby died despite being shifted to the hospital.

