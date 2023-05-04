On Wednesday, 3 May 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police officials registered a disturbing case in which a just-born infant was abandoned on the road in the Arilova area. Upon noticing the baby, the police took it to a nearby hospital. Nevertheless, the infant died a while after that. The officials identified the parents as Siva, a resident of Ravindra Nagar, and a woman from Kakinada.

According to the police report, Siva was working as a cook in a hostel near Kakinada. He allegedly developed intimacy with a woman there, whom he brought to Visakhapatnam and has been living with her for a while. When the woman complained of pains on Tuesday, she was taken to a hospital, where she delivered the baby on Wednesday.

Also read: Two drunk persons murder suspect rowdy sheeter in Arilova

As per Visakhapatnam Police, the couple allegedly abandoned the just-born infant on the road by covering it with a sheet of paper. The doctors narrated to the officials that the woman who delivered the baby was not mentally sound. A further investigation has been initiated by the police to ascertain the reasons behind this inhuman act.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.