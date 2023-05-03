A person, reportedly a rowdy sheeter, is believed to be killed in a murder by two persons at Arilova in Visakhapatnam on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the police, the victim, Adinarayana, an accused in a 2017 murder case, had an argument with two persons- Jagadish and Siva- who were consuming liquor.

After heated exchanges between the two, the suspect rowdy sheeter person beat them up. The two retaliated and attacked Adinarayana, causing severe injuries. The injured victim died while being taken to the hospital. The two injured persons were admitted to a hospital. Earlier, a suspect sheet was opened against Adinarayana. The Visakhapatnam Police have initiated an investigation into the murder case of the rowdy sheeter.

