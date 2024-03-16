Elections in Andhra Pradesh, for both Lok Sabha and Assembly will be held on May 13, 2024, according to the notification issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

While the nomination process will begin on April 18, it will end on April 25, and scrutiny will take place on April 26. The last date for withdrawal of papers is April 29 and polling will be on May 13. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4 and results will be out the same day.

Elections for the Lok Sabha in Telangana will also be held on May 13.

Issuing notification for the Lok Sabha and four State Assemblies (Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim) in New Delhi on Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar, said the elections would be held in seven phases —

April 19 (21 states), April 26 (13 states), May 7 (12 states), May 13 (10 states), May 20 (eight states), May 25 (seven states) and June 1 (eight states).

According to the CEC, the number of voters now goes up to 96.8 crore, while it was 88.6 crore in 2019.

As many as 55 lakh Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in over 10 lakh polling stations all over the country.

The CEC said that volunteers and contract workers would not be entrusted with any poll duty. Stringent action would be initiated if parties indulge in violence during the campaign or on polling day. A non-bailable warrant would be served on violators. Special officers would be appointed to keep an eye on social media posts.

With the issue of notification, election codes come into immediate effect.

This announcement marks a significant event in the history of India – the general elections for 2024, including Andhra Pradesh, have officially begun. With political fervor in the air, candidates, parties, and voters are all poised for a battle of ideologies, promises, and aspirations.

