With the onset of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has released the list of candidates to contest for the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Releasing the list at Idupalapaya in Kadapa district on Saturday (16 March), Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy remarked that he would swear in as the Chief Minister for another term in two months.

Botcha Jhansi, wife of Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, is the candidate for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. Accordingly, the following individuals have been named for the Assembly segments that come under its purview: Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar (Visakhapatnam South), K K Raju (Visakhapatnam North), V V Satyanarayana (Visakhapatnam East), Adari Anand Kumar (Visakhapatnam West), Gudivada Amarnath (Gajuwaka), Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Bheemili) and K Srinivasa Rao (S Kota). Except for the Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat, all candidates have been announced.

Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar was elected from Vizag South on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket in the 2019 elections. He later switched loyalties when the TDP lost power. He joined the YSRCP and is now contesting for the same constituency on this party’s ticket.

K K Raju, who lost the Vizag North seat by a narrow margin, has been given another opportunity, and he is confident of winning this time.

MVV Satyanarayana, who is presently representing the Vizag Lok Sabha, has been shifted to Vizag East and is pitted against Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu of TDP.

In the meantime, there has been a reshuffling in Gudivada Amarnath’s constituency. Amarnath, who is the incumbent MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly) from Anakapalle, has been nominated by his party to run for office in Gajuwaka.

The party retained the sitting MLAs Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Bheemili) and K Srinivasa Rao (S Kota), while Adari Ananda Kumar, the Chairman of Visakha Dairy, is the fresh choice of the party, for the Visakha West constituency.

With the main parties, including YSRCP, having almost finalised candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in the reorganised Visakhapatnam district, the poll campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Andhra Pradesh is set to gain momentum in the days to come.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

