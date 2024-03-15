In a major shock to the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, its leader and MLC, Kavitha, was taken into custody by Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths at her residence on Friday in connection with her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

The ED officials, numbering 10, raided the residence of Kavitha, who is also the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister KCR, and seized several documents and her mobile handsets. Later, they took the BRS leader into custody.

High tension prevailed at her Banjara Hills residence as BRS activists gathered there in large numbers and staged a protest. They were raising slogans against the Central government condemning the arrest of their leader. Kavitha’s brother KTR, a former Minister in the BRS government, had heated exchanges with the ED officials. Terming the custody of Kavitha against rules, he objected to the way the ED officials were functioning.

It is learnt that Kavitha will be taken to Delhi by a special flight that night. KTR may also leave for Delhi along with the lawyers of Kavitha.

Meanwhile, BRS leaders, condemning the ‘arrest’ of Kavitha said it was pre-planned and the BRS would not cow down by such threats. “The people of Telangana will stand by Kavitha and the party will fight it legally,” they said.

It may be recalled that Kavitha’s name had figured in the Delhi liquor scam as the ED ‘found her links with a group which allegedly played a key role in framing the excise policy for the year 2021-22.

Kavitha was approached by the ED officials for the first time in 2023. Later, she skipped the ED summons several times.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

