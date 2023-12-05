oathAfter a high drama, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has been named leader of the Congress Legislature Party leader ending the two-day suspense over the chief ministerial candidature. Revanth Reddy will be sworn in as the Chief Minister on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Congress leader Venugopal at a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday evening. Earlier, hectic activity was seen in the Congress circles for two days as the CLP meeting held soon after the party got an absolute majority in the elections failed to decide on the CM candidature as some leaders opposed the candidature of Revanth Reddy. It passed a one-line resolution asking the party high command to name the candidate.

The party’s high command, after prolonged talks, favoured Revanth Reddy for the plum post. Elected from the Kodangal Assembly constituency, Revanth Reddy will be the second Chief Minister of Telangana. The 54-year leader steered the Congress to power by vigorously campaigning all over the State and highlighting what he called failures of the BRS government.

Born in 1969, Revanth Reddy started his political career in 2006 by becoming a member of ABVP. Later, he was elected to the legislative council as an independent. He later joined the TDP and served as an MLA between 2009 and 2018. Following differences with the TDP, he joined the Congress in 2017.

He had represented the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Revanth Reddy was made the TPCC chief replacing Uttam Kumar Reddy. Meanwhile, arrangements are apace for the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministry.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.