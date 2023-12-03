Putting an end to the 10-year BRS (previously TRS) rule in Telangana, the Congress is all set to form the government in the State where elections were held on November 30.

Of the total 119 seats in Telangana, for which counting was taken up on Sunday (December 3), the Congress crossed the magic figure of 60, the required number of seats to come to power, and bagged 64 seats, while the ruling BRS won 31 and was leading in other eight constituencies when reports last came in. The BJP, which pinned high hopes on gaining some ground in the State, made no impact and did not touch the double-digits. It won only eight seats, while the MIM scored a victory in seven constituencies. The CPI made its presence felt by winning one seat. The Jana Sena, which entered the poll fray in a tie-up with the BJP, fared very badly and drew a blank. The party fielded its candidates in eight constituencies and all were defeated.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who was in a race in two constituencies, won the Gajwel seat and tasted defeat in Kamareddy where the BJP candidate Venkata Ramana Reddy sprang a surprise trouncing KCR and PCC Chief Revanth Reddy who also contested from two constituencies. Revanth Reddy, however, scored a massive win in Kodangal.

The losers included several Ministers in the KCR Cabinet. KTR, son of KCR, however, won the Sirisilla seat with a comfortable majority.

In the 2018 elections, the then TRS registered a massive win by bagging 88 out of 119 seats, while the Congress won only 19 seats and the TDP two. Meanwhile, KCR sought the appointment of the Governor to submit his resignation letter. Congress is ready to take the helm in Telangana, set to form the Government on December 4 or 9.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.