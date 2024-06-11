The district administration is making arrangements to facilitate the people of the seven Assembly segments, six in Vizag and one in Anakapalle districts to watch the live telecast of the swearing in of Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, according to District Collector A Mallikharjuna. Big LED screens are being installed at the places identified for the purpose on 12 June 2024. Facilities like supply of drinking water and provision of chairs will be provided to those who will visit the venues. The Collector has called upon people’s representatives and others to come and watch the event live. Nodal officers and assistant nodal officers have been appointed to supervise the programme.

The screens are being arranged at the GVMC Community Hall near Sitarama Swamy Temple in PM Palem (Bheemili constituency), VMRDA Children’s Arena at Siripuram (Visakhapatnam East), GVMC Building at Daba Gardens (Visakha South), Shadikhana Hall at Akkayyapalem (Visakha North), Pydaiah Kalyanamandapam at Kancharapalem (Visakha West), Chaitanya Nagar in 77th ward (Gajuwaka) and at the community hall in Vepagunta (Pendurthi).

The oath-taking ceremony is being held at Kesarapalli in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district at 11:27 am on 12 June. However, the live telecast, in Vizag, will begin at 10:00 am with programs related to the swearing in of Chandrababu Naidu. The APSRTC is operating special buses from Visakhapatnam to Kesarapalli.

