Andhra Pradesh now needs leaders who can question the Central government on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the Polavaram project and the capital, said Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy while addressing a meeting near the steel plant in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The meeting was jointly organised by the Congress and Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Samithi. Revanth Reddy called upon the people of Andhra Pradesh to elect just 25 MLAs and five MPs from the Congress and APCC president YS Sharmila would take the battle to Delhi to achieve what the Andhra Pradesh State deserves. Referring to Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jaganmohan Reddy indirectly, he said: “It is not easy for Sharmila to fight against the two leaders in the State. She needs your support to fight against the two and also Centre.”The Telangana Chief Minister vowed to stand by Sharmila till she takes the reins of Andhra Pradesh.

Taking a dig at Chandrababu Naidu and Jaganmohan Reddy, he pointed out that the two leaders indulge in a war of words here, but both obey the Delhi rulers throwing State interests to the winds. Sharmila, who also spoke at the meeting — ‘Nyaya Saadhana sabha’ — came down heavily on his brother Jaganmohan Reddy listing what she called the failures of his government.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy was accorded a grand welcome when he arrived at the meeting venue In Visakhapatnam.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

