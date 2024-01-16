Y S Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, has been appointed as the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President.

Y S Sharmila, who established the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) in July 2021, recently merged it with the Congress as it failed to impact Telangana. She extended support to the Congress in the recently held elections in Telangana.

With Sharmila being chosen for the key post, politics are likely to take an interesting turn in Andhra Pradesh as the daughter of the former AP Chief Minister, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, has to cross swords with her brother in the elections scheduled for March or April this year. She had extensively campaigned in support of his brother in the 2019 elections and contributed her bit to the landslide victory of the YSRCP. However, differences reportedly cropped up between the two and Sharmila has been maintaining distance from Jaganmohan Reddy.

The Congress is keen on reviving the party’s past glory in Andhra Pradesh after its impressive win in the neighbouring Telangana. It is planning to go to the people with a promise of offering freebies naming it ‘Seven Guarantees’. Its ‘Six Guarantees’ slogan worked out well in Telangana and helped the party form the government in the State. The party may also plan a similar experiment in Andhra Pradesh to woo voters.

After bifurcation, people of the State rejected the party and it drew a blank in the last general elections. Meanwhile, Gidugu Rudraraju, who quit the PCC chief post on Monday, has been made the special invitee of the Congress Working Committee.

The party issued orders making the appointment of Y S Sharmila on Tuesday as the Andhra Pradesh Congress President.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.