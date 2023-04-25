YSRTP chief Sharmila, against whom the police filed cases under different sections on the charge of manhandling an SI and a woman constable on Monday, was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. She was produced in the Nampally court last night. Later, she was taken to the Chanchalguda jail. A hearing for the bail plea of YS Sharmila will happen at the Nampally court today.

The incident occurred when she was on her way to the SIT office to complain against the Telangana Government regarding the recent question paper leak. A constable was reportedly injured when he tried to stop the speeding vehicle on which Sharmila was travelling. YS Vijayamma, who is also facing charges for harsh behaviour with the police at the Jubilee Hills Police Station, met her daughter at the jail.

The advocate of YS Sharmila moved a bail petition in the Nampally court, and it will come up for a hearing on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the YSRTP leaders alleged that the police ill-treated their party chief and her mother, Vijayamma. They vowed to continue their fight against the Telangana Government in the question paper leak case.

Yesterday, videos went viral in which Sharmila was seen forcing her way to the SIT office while battalions of police stopped her. She allegedly mishandles a cop, for which she is facing charges.

