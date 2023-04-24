YSRTP chief YS Sharmila was detained while she was on her way to the SIT office on Monday with regard to the recent paper leak case. A tense situation prevailed at her residence in Hyderabad as the police, following information that she would stage a fast at the SIT office, rushed there and stopped her. There were heated exchanges between Sharmila and the police. She allegedly pushed a woman constable and an SI in the melee.

Later, the YSRTP chief was taken to the Banjara Hills Police Station. Cases under different sections were registered against her. On information about Sharmila’s detention, her mother, Vijayamma, went to the police station but was not allowed inside. High drama prevailed at the Banjara Hills police station as Vijayamma insisted on meeting her daughter and had a verbal duel with the police. Later, she was forcibly taken to her residence.

As YS Sharmila approached the SIT office, battalions of police restricted her, creating a high-tension scenario. The YSRTP chief was seen mishandling a female cop and staged a protest by sitting down on the road. She questioned the officials why she was stopped despite not calling any of her supporters for a dharna and stated that it was her right to raise her voice against the paper leak.

