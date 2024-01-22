If you’re moving from Vizag to Hyderabad or taking a weekend vacation from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, here are five sites you should add to your bucket list besides eating and partying. From bustling shopping streets to an amazing sight life, here is everything that Hyderabad has to offer. With their breathtaking vistas, historical touches, and proximity to other well-known Hyderabadi markets and bazaars, these 5 locations will make your vacation one to remember. Make a note of these must-visit places and arrange your travels for the journey.

You can take the Vande Bharat Express from Vizag and reach Hyderabad in just 8 hours. Alternatively, you can also take a direct flight and reach the destination within one hour.

Rachakonda Fort

One of the main reasons why Rachakonda Fort is famous because of its construction. It is said that it was built without using any mortar in cyclopean masonry during that period. The visitors can find the fort adorned with beams and lintels with rocks that are carved as walls. In short, every inch of this fort, every wall in it depicts a story for history lovers.

Kondapochamma Resorvoir

This reservoir is said to be an ideal destination to head to during weekends. The biker communities and students can be seen having fun with their friends during that time. It is just a few kilometers away from the Wargal Saraswathi Temple’s arch, which is located on the main road. The reservoir is hardly a 1-hour drive from the city of Hyderabad. It’d be a great choice to make if you are in search of new destinations with scenic views.

Bhongir Fort

This 10th-century fort built by Chalukya ruler and Thribhuvanamalla Vikramaditya VI is an amazing structure to visit and witness the phenomenal carvings. Although initially it was named as Tribhuvanagiri, it was later renamed as Bhuvanagiri and later became Bhongir’s fort. The name of the town it is present is derived from the same fort.

Baobab Tree

The Baobab tree in Telangana is said to be the oldest tree in Hyderabad. This 400-year-old tree was named Hatian Jhad Boabab and originated from Madagascar in Africa. It is believed to be brought to India by the Arab Traders. The reason for its name is because it is curved and yet pointed at the end of the leaves which looks like an elephant. With a trunk about 25 meters in circumference, it has a hollow cavity inside that is so large that according to popular legend, 40 people fit inside.

Charminar

Built in 1591 AD, Charmina is a famous monument and mosque in Hyderabad. Muhammad Quli Qutb Shahi built this ancient structure to celebrate the end of a deadly plague that once took the lives of many innocents. The Charminar is close to the river Musi, and close to the famous bazaars of Laad Bazaar and Makkah Masjid. The name of the monument is derived from two words, Char and Minar which translates as Four Towers in English

Do not miss out on these five prominent locations for sightseeing when you are traveling to Hyderabad from Vizag. Make sure you take a Hyderabadi friend of yours to experience the journey through the eyes of a locality. Do not forget to click pictures and let us know by tagging us. Happy Journey.

