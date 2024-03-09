At last, decks have been cleared for the alliance among the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena as the saffron party has decided to sail with the two parties in the upcoming general elections in Andhra Pradesh slated for April. After much dilly-dallying and several rounds of talks, the BJP has cleared the air on tie-up and the TDP is set to be a part of NDA.

Though it has not been announced yet on the number of seats to be contested by each party, it is learnt that the TDP will field candidates in 145 Assembly constituencies out of 175 in the State. The Jana Sena will contest 24 Assembly seats, while the BJP will be in the race only in six constituencies. About the Lok Sabha seats, the TDP will take a lion’s share of 17 out of 25, while the BJP is settled for six seats. The Jana Sena has been allotted only two seats.

It may be recalled here that the TDP-BJP alliance, with the support extended by the Jana Sena, performed well in the 2014 elections held after the bifurcation of the State. The combine was voted to power, while the YSRCP, led by Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, could not win the favour of voters, though it gave a tough fight to the TDP-BJP combine. The combine had won 106 (TDP 102 and BJP 4) seats out of 175, while the YSRCP emerged victorious in 67 constituencies falling short of the magic figure of 88.

Now, the TDP, which is straining every nerve to dethrone Jaganmohan Reddy, hopes to repeat the 2014 show and form the next government.

Telugu Desam chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has confirmed the tie-up with the BJP.

During a teleconference with party leaders on Saturday, he explained to them the importance of alliance with other parties. “In the current situation, the State badly needs cooperation from the Centre and keeping the interests of the State in mind, the party took the decision. It is your duty to explain to the cadre the same.”

The TDP chief also advised the leaders not to get disappointed in case any leader is denied the party ticket to contest in the election. All leaders and workers should strive for the victory of the TDP-BJP-JSP combine, he exhorted the party men. BJP National President JP Nadda also announced the party tie-up with the TDP-JSP combine.

Nadda in a tweet welcomed the decision of Chandrababu Naidu to be a part of the NDA. The three parties will work together for the progress of the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will contest as an MP from Kakinada constituency. The BJP is said to have advised Pawan Kalyan to take a call on its advice. Whether he will contest only for the Lok Sabha seat or for the Assembly also is yet to be known. With uncertainty coming to an end on alliances, the political atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh State is likely to heat up further in the coming days.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

