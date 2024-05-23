The police are starting intensive checking in various parts of Vizag in view of the day of the counting of votes polled during the general elections on 4 June 2024. Following a directive by the City Police Commissioner, A Ravi Shankar, the police conducted a cordon search in the Burma camp area on Thursday, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police, M SattiBabu. As many as 15 motorbikes and 55 liquor bottles were seized and the persons moving suspiciously were interrogated.

The Election Commission has issued orders banning rallies and processions on the day of counting. Similarly, firing of crackers will not be allowed on the day. Meanwhile, District Collector, A Mallikharjuna, took stock of the security measures taken at the strong rooms on the Andhra University (AU) Engineering College premises, where EVMs were kept. Accompanied by police officials, Mallikharjuna inspected all strong rooms and directed the security personnel to be alert round-the-clock.

Later, the Collector of Vizag visited the building where a media centre will be set up to provide information to the public about the results on the counting day of the 2024 elections. He also directed the Information and Public Relations Officer to make arrangements for providing information from time to time, from the counting centres. It may be recalled that EVMs from all polling stations were shifted to strong rooms on the night of polling day itself.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.