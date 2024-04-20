On 21 April 2024, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister (CM) of Andhra Pradesh, will participate in a roadshow in Vizag, as part of the ‘Memantha Siddham’ programme. Starting his tour at the Anakapalle district, he will make his entry into the Visakhapatnam district at the Vepagunta Junction. Following a short lunch break at Gopalapatnam, he will resume his roadshow, covering areas such as NAD Junction, Kancharapalem Mettu, and Railway New Colony.

The Chief Minister is anticipated to arrive at Dondaparthy at 4:00 pm, marking his entry into the Visakhapatnam South constituency. He will then visit Akkayyapalem and other nearby areas before reaching Satyam Junction. The roadshow will then proceed to several areas in the East constituency including Venkojipalem, Hanumanthuwaka Junction, Visalakshi Nagar, and Yendada. CM Jagan will spend the night at Yendada.

According to YSRCP leaders, there are no public meetings scheduled for the Chief Minister in the Visakhapatnam district. However, a significant number of YSRCP leaders, supporters, and members are expected to participate in the campaign.

Earlier today, CM Jagan formally initiated his bus journey in the North Andhra region.

Under the banner of ‘Memantha Siddham’, it is anticipated that Jagan will visit various areas including Udhandapuram, Kagitha, Sitampalem, Nakkapalli, Pulaparthi, Regupalem, Yelamanchili, Tallapalem, Jamadulapalem, Butcheyyapeta, Kasimkota, Kothuru, Sankaram, Rebaka, Devipuram, among others.

He is scheduled to participate in multiple roadshows in Visakhapatnam, where the MLA candidates are already engaged in preparations and organizing their teams.

Following his visit to Vizag, the conclusion of the roadshow is set to take place in the Tekkali Constituency of Srikakulam, which CM Jagan will visit on 24 April. A massive public meeting is planned by the YSRCP, with lakhs of people expected to attend.

The Chief Minister will submit his nomination papers in Pulivendula on 25 April, the day following the conclusion of the first phase. The Bus Yatra is traversing 148 constituencies spread over 21 districts. Party sources indicate that the second phase of the Bus Yatra is expected to commence on 27 April.