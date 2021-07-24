“With a new education system, schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen from 16 August 2021 from primary classes to Class XII,” said AP Chief Minister, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, during a review meeting, on Friday at his office, on the day-to-day programme related to education. It was also announced that starting from the academic year 2021-2022, English medium education will be introduced from the primary level (Anganwadi) to Class XII. On the same day, CM Jagan said that the government schools, refurbished under the first phase of the Nadu-Nedu programme, will be dedicated to the people of the state. On 16 August, all the schools will be having a series of events, under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka programme. School kits will be distributed among the children.

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has also informed that detailed guidelines on the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 will be released, by the AP Education Department, 16 August.

Addressing all the District Educational Officers in the state, CM Jagan said, “The Nadu-Nedu Programme is dedicated to the children. No corruption should be allowed in the development of schools. There should not be even a small dispute over day-to-day work.” He also revealed that the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu Programme in AP will be started after the schools reopen in August. In the first phase of the Nadu-Nedu programme, around 15,000 schools have been refurbished. Another 16,000 schools will be refurbished in the second phase.

Under the National Education Policy (NEP), Andhra Pradesh has classified all the schools, from pre-primary-1 to Class 12, into six categories, including satellite foundation schools, foundation schools, foundation plus schools, pre high schools, high schools and high school plus schools. The detailed classification is as follows:

Existing Anganwadis, along with PP I and PP II, would be converted into satellite foundation schools

Pre primary I, II, Class I, and Class II will be classified as foundation schools

PP I, PP II, and Classes I to V will be classified as foundation plus schools

PP I, PP II and Classes I to VII will be put under pre high schools

Class III-X will be categorised as high schools

Class III-XII will be classified as high schools plus schools.

The Education officials in the state have been directed to create awareness among all the teachers and school staff on the need to adhere to the NEP.