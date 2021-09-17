Araku in Vizag agency is soon going to get an Ekalavya Model Residential School. During a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister, Perni Venkataramaiah said that it was decided to transfer 15 acres of government land at Majivalasa village, Araku Valley Mandal in favor of the Tribal Welfare Department for the construction of an Ekalavya Model Residential School.

This new residential school will have school complexes, hostel buildings, and staff quarters constructed on the land provided by the government. As per Central Government guidelines, the government is planning to recruit employees on a permanent basis for this school.

Currently, there are three Ekalavya Model residential schools functional at Munchingput, Dumbriga, and Gudem Kotha Veedhi Mandals in the agency.

In 2020, the Central Government had sanctioned nine Ekalavya schools in Andhra Pradesh. This was done in order to provide quality education to the tribals. The newly sanctioned schools are planned to be built at Pedabayalu, Ananthagiri, Hukumpeta, Paderu, G Madugula, Koyyuru, Araku in Vizag agency.

Further, the Cabinet also approved the setting up of an agriculture polytechnic college at Thogaram village of Amadalavalasa Mandal in Srikakulam district.

The Ekalavya Model Residential School is part of the State Government’s efforts to focus on other development goals in the Araku Valley, apart from tourism.