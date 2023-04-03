Starting today, half-day schools will be implemented in Andhra Pradesh while the 10th exams also commence on the same day. All management schools, including Government, Zilla Parishad, Municipal, Aided, and Private recognized unaided schools in the state, will conduct half-day classes from 3 April 2023, until the last working day on 30 April 2023.

The Department of Education clarified that these schools must hold compensatory classes for six days during the public holidays available from 3 April 2023 to 30 April 2023. It also stated that schools which have been announced as centres for the SSC examinations in Andhra Pradesh must conduct half-day classes on the dates of the exams.

It should be noted that no classes will be held in the schools during the exam days, which will take place in 3,349 centres throughout the state. Additionally, the second Saturday of April will be considered a working day as compensation. The education department has issued guidelines to ensure that all schools have adequate drinking water supplies.

